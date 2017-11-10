Mission Dog Park closing

Photo: Contributed

Dog lovers be advised, the Mission Recreation Dog Park will be temporarily closed for upgrades starting next week.

Work will include new lighting, which will turn on automatically at dusk and off at dawn during regular park hours.

Upgrades also include trail and drainage work and new gates.



Th park will be closed from Friday, November 14th to Friday, November 17th.

During the closure, park users can use the Parks & Beaches Map at kelowna.ca/parks to search for alternate off-leash dog parks.