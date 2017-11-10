47581
Kelowna  

Big boost for Boys & Girls

Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs celebrated their renovated Rutland facility on Thursday.

The gymnasium received a makeover thanks to support from the Colin and Lois Pritchard Foundation and the Jays Care Foundation.

The dated gym is heavily used and was in sore need of an upgrade. The donations allowed the addition of a new climbing wall, a space divider and gym floor.

"We know through research, only nine percent of kids aged five to 17 get the recommended 60 minutes of heart-pumping activity they need each day," the club says.

“We are so excited to have an updated gymnasium to provide safe, high-quality programs in for the children, youth and families we serve," said CEO Diane Entwistle.

Boys and Girls Club programs support more than 7,000 young people and their families each year. Clubs offer programs in recreation, technology, arts, and more. Many clubs provide meals, emergency shelter, family programs, and other support networks. 

 

