Repairing flood damage

Photo: RDCO Mission Creek breached its bank this spring.

Widespread flooding across much of the Okanagan this spring has left Mission Creek in need of some TLC.

Work will begin on the creek's restoration Nov. 14, downstream of both the Casorso Road crossing and the Gordon Drive crossing.

While the greenway dike on the south side of the creek will remain open, greenway users are asked to avoid the work area and steer clear of construction equipment.

“These upcoming works will involve minor adjustments to ensure the long-term health and productivity of the creek,” said Steve Matthews, Mission Creek Restoration Initiative project co-ordinator.

Fish habitat restoration work on the creek that was completed in 2016 was impacted by the massive flooding events.

“While the works generally performed as designed, this spring’s well-above-average runoff caused changes that need attention,” said Don Dobson, project engineer. “We’ll go in to maintain the four meander notches that were built to provide fish spawning and rearing habitat for kokanee and rainbow trout by rebuilding and reinforcing berms along the old dike footprint to minimize erosion and reduce overflow into the side channel and floodplain.”

The additional work is expected to be completed by Nov. 21.