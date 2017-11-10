Serwa - with extra mustard

Photo: Facebook

Kelowna Olympian Kelsey Serwa is training for what may be her last kick at an Olympic medal.

She'll be in Kelowna this long weekend, fundraising for her upcoming World Cup ski cross season and the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Serwa, who recently turned 28, is the reigning silver medalist in women's ski cross at the Olympics. She captured silver at the Sochi games in 2014, after just missing the podium four years earlier in Vancouver.

She is also coming back from a third major knee operation after suffering an injury during training earlier this year.

Serwa will stop by two local businesses Monday to promote Mustard Bath, a product from Kelowna-based Barefoot Venus. She'll be selling, and signing a special tin of the product which features her on the label – $5 from the sale of each tin will help support her Olympic journey.

Serwa will be at the Doyle Avenue Pharmasave from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Canadian Tire on Leckie from 2 to 4 p.m.

The World Cup ski cross season begins Dec. 7 in Val Thorens, France.

The Olympic women's ski cross is set for Feb. 23 in PyeongChang, South Korea.