46225
46201

Kelowna  

More addicts getting help

- | Story: 211233

Alanna Kelly

An addiction centre in the Okanagan is expanding, providing help to more people.

Adult and Teen Challenge Society of British Columbia announced a coming facility expansion Thursday, on the heels of a growing fentanyl epidemic.

Currently, the location in Lake Country has 18 students and eight staff members. This will grow to four more students, a total of 30 people on site.

“Right now we have lots of applications, most treatment centres in the region are overwhelmed with applicants into their programs, we know there is a crisis going on,” said graduate Mark De Koning.

The expansion will create more bed space for at-risk individuals struggling with addiction in the community.

Helen Jennens, who lost her two sons to addiction, was in attendance.

“They were my children, but believe me when I can say it could be any child,” she said.

De Koning, said it's encouraging to see the expansion.

“I myself, going through addiction, I really struggled so without a place like Team Challenge I don’t know where I’d be today,” he said.

“To give that opportunity to four more men is incredible,” he said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
47812


45192
Real Estate
3016168
6239 Renfrew Road
$989,000
more details
47769


46641


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Candy
Candy Kelowna SPCA >


40980


47191


Expectations vs. Reality – November 9, 2017

Galleries
You know those times when things don’t exactly work out the way you expected? These are some of those times.
Expectations vs. Reality – November 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
I mean, maybe it could’ve been worse?
Dana Carvey imagines John Lennon from heaven asking Paul McCartney about Kanye West
Must Watch
No doubt Lennon would have loved Kanye.
Winona Ryder had stitches after boys’ clothes led to high school beating
Showbiz
Winona Ryder had to have stitches after being beaten up in high...
Students trying to move a dresser down a floor goes as you would expect
Must Watch
In theory, mattresses should absorb the impact, right?
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
October 30, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
46007