Robbery suspect arrested

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP have arrested a male after a robbery at a local gas station.



Just after 9 p.m. Nov. 4, police were called to a robbery in progress on the 300 block of Harvey Avenue. An employee hid inside the store to call 911 and told dispatchers a man was demanding money and threatening to harm the cashier.

The male reportedly had his hand inside his coat pocket and said he was concealing a weapon. He took off with an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

Police were in the area when the call came in and found the suspect still inside the store. He was taken into custody without incident.

"The male suspect allegedly threw a handful of Canadian banknotes into the air upon seeing the officers enter the store," said Const. Lesley Smith.

"Upon searching the male, officers found a kitchen knife which was concealed in his jacket, and it was seized as evidence."

25-year-old Clayton Moote of Kelowna faces charges of robbery and uttering threats.