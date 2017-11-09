46225
47926

Kelowna  

Given acclaimed at RDCO

- | Story: 211214

Gail Given will serve a second four-year term as chair of the Regional District of Central Okanagan board.

Given, a Kelowna councillor, was acclaimed to the position.

West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater was also acclaimed as vice-chair.

The board, which includes representatives from Kelowna, Lake Country, West Kelowna and Peachland, plus two area directors, has grown to 13 voting members according to figures from the latest census.

With Kelowna's population reaching 129,000, the city was granted a seventh voting member and a weighted voting strength of 33 of 52 votes.

Coun. Charlie Hodge, who is still recovering from major oral surgery, has assumed the seventh Kelowna chair at the board table.

Westbank First Nation is also represented on the board with a non-voting member.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

47400
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
47812


45192
Real Estate
3222088
392 Braeloch Road
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$3,200,000
more details
47400


46983


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Candy
Candy Kelowna SPCA >


45191


46641


Expectations vs. Reality – November 9, 2017

Galleries
You know those times when things don’t exactly work out the way you expected? These are some of those times.
Expectations vs. Reality – November 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
I mean, maybe it could’ve been worse?
Dana Carvey imagines John Lennon from heaven asking Paul McCartney about Kanye West
Must Watch
No doubt Lennon would have loved Kanye.
Winona Ryder had stitches after boys’ clothes led to high school beating
Showbiz
Winona Ryder had to have stitches after being beaten up in high...
Students trying to move a dresser down a floor goes as you would expect
Must Watch
In theory, mattresses should absorb the impact, right?
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
October 30, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
48063