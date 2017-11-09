Given acclaimed at RDCO

Photo: Wayne Moore RDCO board chair Gail Given

Gail Given will serve a second four-year term as chair of the Regional District of Central Okanagan board.

Given, a Kelowna councillor, was acclaimed to the position.

West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater was also acclaimed as vice-chair.

The board, which includes representatives from Kelowna, Lake Country, West Kelowna and Peachland, plus two area directors, has grown to 13 voting members according to figures from the latest census.

With Kelowna's population reaching 129,000, the city was granted a seventh voting member and a weighted voting strength of 33 of 52 votes.

Coun. Charlie Hodge, who is still recovering from major oral surgery, has assumed the seventh Kelowna chair at the board table.

Westbank First Nation is also represented on the board with a non-voting member.