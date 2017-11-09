The winner is: Canyon Falls

Photo: Contributed

Construction has yet to begin, but a new middle school in the Upper Mission has a name.

Canyon Falls was selected from a short-list of three names put forward following an online call for suggestions and a public open house.

Myra Canyon and Ki-Low-Na were the other two names under consideration.

"We're glad that the school has a new name as the project moves forward," said board of education chair Moyra Baxter.

"Canyon Falls Middle School is a name that received positive feedback from the community at the open house, so we're confident it will represent the residents of the area well."

The name was selected at Wednesday's board meeting.

"The school now has an identity we can literally build on," said SD23 Supt. Kevin Kaardal.

"We hope the name Canyon Falls Middle School will give the community a sense of pride in the school before it's even built, which will serve the learners from the area well as they look forward to attending a new school."

The most popular name during online submissions was Schooly McSchoolface.

Construction of the new school is expected to begin soon, with doors officially opening in September, 2019.