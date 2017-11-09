48004
47681

Kelowna  

The winner is: Canyon Falls

- | Story: 211206

Construction has yet to begin, but a new middle school in the Upper Mission has a name.

Canyon Falls was selected from a short-list of three names put forward following an online call for suggestions and a public open house.

Myra Canyon and Ki-Low-Na were the other two names under consideration.

"We're glad that the school has a new name as the project moves forward," said board of education chair Moyra Baxter.

"Canyon Falls Middle School is a name that received positive feedback from the community at the open house, so we're confident it will represent the residents of the area well."

The name was selected at Wednesday's board meeting.

"The school now has an identity we can literally build on," said SD23 Supt. Kevin Kaardal.

"We hope the name Canyon Falls Middle School will give the community a sense of pride in the school before it's even built, which will serve the learners from the area well as they look forward to attending a new school."

The most popular name during online submissions was Schooly McSchoolface.

Construction of the new school is expected to begin soon, with doors officially opening in September, 2019.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

46335
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
47812


45192
Real Estate
3271665
815 Hammer Avenue
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$749,003
more details
45352


46632


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Candy
Candy Kelowna SPCA >


45191


48139


Expectations vs. Reality – November 9, 2017

Galleries
You know those times when things don’t exactly work out the way you expected? These are some of those times.
Expectations vs. Reality – November 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
I mean, maybe it could’ve been worse?
Dana Carvey imagines John Lennon from heaven asking Paul McCartney about Kanye West
Must Watch
No doubt Lennon would have loved Kanye.
Winona Ryder had stitches after boys’ clothes led to high school beating
Showbiz
Winona Ryder had to have stitches after being beaten up in high...
Students trying to move a dresser down a floor goes as you would expect
Must Watch
In theory, mattresses should absorb the impact, right?
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
October 30, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
46166