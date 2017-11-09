'She was a strong individual'

Photo: Remembering Russia Image of Russia Katalina Nicholson, 23.

Family and friends of Russia Nicholson, the woman who was found dead in a Kelowna Orchard on Oct. 11, have planned a celebration of life for her on Friday.

The 23-year-old was five months pregnant when she was found dead.

Nicholson’s best friend, Brianna Winrow said Remembering Russia will take place on Friday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Habitat.

“The whole family, including Russia, are amazing people,” said Winrow. “I know Russia had a little bit of a rough patch but she was five months pregnant, she had been sober for almost a year.”

Police are still investigating the suspicious death and have yet to identify a suspect or suspects.

Nicholson’s favourite music will be played on Friday, along with a slideshow of her and a silent auction.

A private funeral was held by the family for Nicholson and Winrow said not everyone was able to say goodbye.

“For me it is really hard,” said Winrow. “She was in a tough spot when she was a little bit younger but she got out of it.”

Winrow said Nicholson was a strong individual and made everyone in the room smile.

“I just want to do this for her,” she said through tears.

All of the money raised from the celebration of life will go right to the family to cover funeral costs and travel costs.

“I just want to make it easier on the family because they haven’t even found who murdered her yet,” she said.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online here for $10.