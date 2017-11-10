47304
47592

Kelowna  

Castanet Kid Report

- | Story: 211187

Castanet's Kid Report with junior correspondent Ariella Amato.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

46822
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
47812


45192
Real Estate
3153046
789 White Court
5 bedrooms 2 baths
$514,900
more details
47605


46641


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Chance
Chance Kelowna SPCA >


40980


47582


Audience reaction to a bass solo didn’t go as expected

Must Watch
The one cow in the middle looked like it was giving it a chance, then said “Naw, this ain’t for me” Trombone...
Drew Barrymore ‘hurt’ by mean Instagram comments
Showbiz
Drew Barrymore was left hurt after Internet trolls wrote...
This guy rickrolled his friends wedding
Must Watch
I’m just imagining all of the parents and grandparents.
Friday Fails – November 10, 2017
Galleries
The cycle of Friday Fails goes on…
Friday Fails – November 10, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Friday mornings especially, right?
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
October 30, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
46166