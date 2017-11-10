Castanet Kid Report

city
‹
›
Kelowna's Homepage
●
●
●
Friday, Nov 10
3°C
Flyers
AutoMall
Events
Cams
Tango
Home
Flooding 2017
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Poll
Letters
Get Involved
Opinion
What's up
Foodapalooza
BC
Revenge porn conviction
Vancouver 12:24 pm - 2,779 views
Officer charged with assault
Merritt 11:50 am - 2,381 views
2 dead in head-on crash
Vancouver Island 11:45 am - 3,604 views
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Peachland
Vancouver
Victoria
Prince George
Nelson
All BC News
Canada
Have Pot will travel
Ottawa 12:19 pm - 329 views
New progress on TPP
Canada 11:22 am - 10,850 views
NAFTA 'not No.1 priority'
Washington D.C. 10:30 am - 500 views
More Canada News
World
O.J. barred at Vegas hotel
Las Vegas 6:34 am - 2,280 views
There's a cow in the pool
North Carolina - 2,988 views
Nurse may have killed 100+
Germany - 2,634 views
More World News
Business
China opens business doors
Business 6:25 am - 1,040 views
The Force is with them
Business 6:17 am - 548 views
Least trusted contractors
Business - 9,164 views
Business Beat
Press Room
Services
Biz Opportunities
Think Local
Okanagan Biz
BC Biz
Got the Edge
Get Involved
Business Buzz
Sports
More pressure on Esks name
Sports 6:42 am - 562 views
Should Esks change name?
Sports - 6,262 views
Roy Halladay dies in crash
Sports - 13,701 views
WHL
BCHL
BCFC
UBCO Heat
Golf
Ski
Big White
Silver Star
Apex
Baldy
Sun Peaks
ShowBiz
Swift references Kanye feud
Entertainment 12:00 pm - 500 views
McGraw and Hill get tough
Entertainment 11:15 am - 618 views
Louis C.K. allegations true
Entertainment 11:03 am - 495 views
TV Listings
Books
Offbeat
Around the Web
Paparazzi
Heather's Horoscope
Ryan Donn
Viral Videos
Photos
Showbiz
Music
Classifieds+
Automall
RV-Boats-Powersports
Flyers
Jobs
Real Estate
Rentals
Vehicles
Auto Parts
Rec Vehicles
House-Home
Furniture
Electronics
Fashion
Kids
Sports-Health
Hobbies-Music
Library
Vintage-Antiques
Home Improvement
Commercial-Business
Horse-Farm-Pets
Services
Garage-Free-Auctions
Stores
Classifieds Rate Sheet
Real Estate
Listings
Showhome Showcase
Luxury Homes
Investment Real Estate
Open Houses
Rentals
Opinion
Poll
Letters
Forums
Columnists
Opinion
Our Town
Obituaries
Adopt-a-Pet
Events
Movies
Cams
Gallery
Celebrations
Contests
Get Involved
Food & Drink
Wine Reviews
Wine Maps
Campus Life Okanagan
Campus Life Kamloops
Bus Schedule
YLW Arrive
/
Depart
YLW Connection Mag
Kelowna Council
Crime Stoppers
‹
Cities
Armstrong, City of
Enderby, City of
Hedley, Township of
Kamloops, City of
Kelowna, City of
Pay Parking Tickets
Keremeos, Village of
Lake Country
Merritt, City of
Oliver, Town of
Osoyoos, Town of
Peachland, District of
Penticton, City of
Summerland, District of
Vernon, City of
West Kelowna, City of
Westbank First Nation
RDCO
RDOS
TNRD
Interior Health
Library
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
Weather
Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Vancouver
Kelowna
Castanet Kid Report
Rob Balsdon
-
Nov 10, 2017 / 1:00 pm
| Story: 211187
Castanet's Kid Report with junior correspondent Ariella Amato.
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums
More Kelowna News
Recent
Trending
Castanet Kid Report
Kelowna - 1:00 pm
Moms fundraise for kids
Penticton - 12:57 pm
'Canadays' in Netherlands
Okanagan Valley - 12:49 pm
3 arrested in school threat
Vernon - 12:35 pm
Revenge porn conviction
Vancouver - 12:24 pm
Revenge porn conviction
Vancouver - 12:24 pm
3 arrested in school threat
Vernon - 12:35 pm
2 dead in head-on crash
Vancouver Island - 11:45 am
Dad will never stop looking
Vernon - 10:56 am
Hot summers, new norm
UVic - 10:26 am
More Top Stories >
All Kelowna News >
Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
789 White Court
5 bedrooms 2 baths
$514,900
more details
Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet
Chance
Kelowna SPCA >
Most Recent on
Audience reaction to a bass solo didn’t go as expected
Must Watch
The one cow in the middle looked like it was giving it a chance, then said “Naw, this ain’t for me” Trombone...
Drew Barrymore ‘hurt’ by mean Instagram comments
Showbiz
Drew Barrymore was left hurt after Internet trolls wrote...
This guy rickrolled his friends wedding
Must Watch
I’m just imagining all of the parents and grandparents.
Friday Fails – November 10, 2017
Galleries
The cycle of Friday Fails goes on…
Friday Fails – November 10, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Friday mornings especially, right?
Okanagan Quick Links
City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
October 30, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Live broadcasts, archives, schedule >
© 2017 Castanet.net
Make Castanet Your Homepage
News Tips
Advertising
Contact Us