Community forum on water

Photo: Wayne Moore

A forum on water in the Okanagan intends to provide an open, solution-oriented dialogue on topics of shared interest and concern within the community.

The forum, Tuesday, Nov. 14, is a collaboration between the Okanagan Basin Water Board's Okanagan WaterWise, and UBC Okanagan's Office of the Vice-Principal Research.

Titled "A one water approach to the urban water cycle," the forum will focus on issues such as climate change, population growth, urbanization and extreme weather events like drought.

The forum will also look at new regulations and aging infrastructure which are forcing water utilities to manage assets and services differently.

Dr. Rehan Sadiq, associate dean of UBCO's School of Engineering will speak on the 'one water' approach to planning urban water systems.

The forum runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Okanagan Centre for Innovation's theatre and atrium.

Click here to register.