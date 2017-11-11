47788
Kelowna  

Stop and smell the roses

Those that spend time outdoors could end up happier than most, according to a new study.  

A UBC researcher said there’s truth to the idea that spending time outdoors is a direct route to happiness.

Holli-Anne Passmore said if people simply take time to notice nature around them, it will increase their general happiness and well-being.

Passmore, a PhD psychology student at UBC’s Okanagan campus, recently published research examining the connection between taking time out in nature and personal well-being.

The study involved a two-week ‘intervention’ where participants were asked to document how nature they encountered in their daily routine made them feel. They took a photo of the item that caught their attention and wrote a short note about their feelings in response to it.

Other participants tracked their reactions to human-made objects, took a photo and jotted down their feelings, while a third group did neither.

Passmore, was ‘overwhelmed’ not only by the response of her 395 study participants, but also by the impact that noticing nature had on personal well-being.

“The difference in participants’ well-being — their happiness, sense of elevation, and their level of connectedness to other people, not just nature — was significantly higher than participants in the group noticing how human-built objects made them feel and the control group," she said.

Passmore’s research is supported by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada.

