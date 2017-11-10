Nov. 11 road closures

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

Several roads through downtown Kelowna and Rutland will be closed for a brief time Saturday for Remembrance Day.

Closures will allow members of the Royal Canadian Legion and the Army, Navy and Air Force to parade through the streets for Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Closures in downtown Kelowna from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., include:

Mill Street (from Queensway Avenue to Bernard Avenue)

Bernard Avenue (from Water Street to Abbott Street)

Abbott Street (from Bernard Avenue to Lawrence Avenue)

Other closures from11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. include:

Lawrence Avenue (from Abbott Street to Water Street)

Water Street (from Lawrence Avenue to Queensway roundabout)

Royal Canadian Legion veterans will march from Mill Street to the Cenotaph in Veendam Gardens in City Park prior to the ceremony, and will then make their way down Lawrence Avenue to Water Street to the Queensway Avenue roundabout post ceremony. Parking will be prohibited along all these routes.

Rutland road closures include:

Intersection of Highway 33 at Dougall Road

Dougall Road (from McIntosh Road to Gray Road)

Gray Road (from Dougall Road to Pemberton Road)

Pemberton Road (from Gray Road to Rutland Lions Park)

Army, Navy and Air Force veterans will walk from 270 Dougall Rd. North to the Centotaph at Rutland Lions Park on Gray Road and back between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Motorists can expect delays in the area.

Kelowna Regional Transit employees will also pay their respects with one minute of silence at 11 a.m. All transit drivers will ensure their buses are safely pulled over to the curb and parked during this period.

Minor transit delays can be expected in the downtown area and on Highway 33 at Dougall Road between 10 a.m. and 12: 30 p.m.