Kelowna  

Philpott off the board

The Philpott Road wildfire has been taken off the board by the BC Wildfire Service.

“It is no longer a fire of note,” explained Justine Hunse, fire information officer, on Sunday. “We continue to demobilize equipment.”

On Saturday, the fire was reported to 85 per cent contained with a machine guard around the entire fire in the Joe Rich area.

Crews have been concentrating on putting out hot spots within 100 feet of the hottest, northern flank of the fire.

Just last week, the final evacuation orders and alerts were rescinded.

Hunse said there were no new fire starts in the Okanagan Valley overnight.

