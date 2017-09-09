Rain, glorious rain

Photo: File photo One of the driest summers on record received some much-needed rain Friday

The dry spell is officially over.

One of the driest summers on record received some much-needed rain Friday, to the delight of firefighters – and residents.

According to Environment Canada, 1.9 mm of the liquid treasure fell from the heavens in the North Okanagan Friday.

The Central Okanagan was doused with 2.2 mm of the wet stuff, but the South Okanagan did not receive any measurable rainfall, although there was some rain in the region.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Environment Canada reported a light rain at the Penticton Airport. A light rain was also falling on Vernon and Kelowna.

Showers are expected throughout the Valley today, tapering off by evening. The sun will return for the next few days with a 60 per cent chance of precipitation Wednesday through Friday.

Penticton went a stunning 71 days without measurable rainfall, while the rest of the Valley was dry for 44 days leading to an extreme wildfire hazard situation.