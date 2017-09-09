45486
45815

Kelowna  

Rain, glorious rain

- | Story: 206184

The dry spell is officially over.

One of the driest summers on record received some much-needed rain Friday, to the delight of firefighters – and residents.

According to Environment Canada, 1.9 mm of the liquid treasure fell from the heavens in the North Okanagan Friday.

The Central Okanagan was doused with 2.2 mm of the wet stuff, but the South Okanagan did not receive any measurable rainfall, although there was some rain in the region.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, Environment Canada reported a light rain at the Penticton Airport. A light rain was also falling on Vernon and Kelowna.

Showers are expected throughout the Valley today, tapering off by evening. The sun will return for the next few days with a 60 per cent chance of precipitation Wednesday through Friday.

Penticton went a stunning 71 days without measurable rainfall, while the rest of the Valley was dry for 44 days leading to an extreme wildfire hazard situation.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

45475
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


45192
Real Estate
3187771
#206-727 Houghton Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$269,000
more details
44182


45292


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Antonio
Antonio Kelowna SPCA >


40980


43666


Breathtaking Views

Galleries
Sometimes you just need to soak in the scenery.
Breathtaking Views (2)
Galleries
Take it all in…
Bold seagull steals a bag of chips, walks right out of store
Must Watch
This seagull knows *exactly* what it’s doing, and...
George Clooney supporting Iraqi refugee at his home in Kentucky
Showbiz
George Clooney and his wife Amal are helping an Iraqi refugee...
Dad practices ‘ventriloquism’ on baby, baby is not impressed
Must Watch
Come for the dad’s voice antics, stay for the baby’s...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40053