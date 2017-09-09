All quiet at Philpott Rd. fire

Photo: File photo Things are looking good at the Philpott Road fire.

Fire information office Justine Hunse said as of Saturday morning, the fire is 85 per cent contained with a machine guard around the entire fire.

“We are seeing no growth on it,” said Hunse.

The fire is still being actioned by 27 firefighters, four water tenders and one piece of heavy equipment.

And Mother Nature lent a hand with some much needed rain over the entire Valley Friday.

“The fire received a good amount of precipitation yesterday and it looks like there is more in the forecast,” said Hunse.

“Today our crews are concentrating on extinguishing hot spots that are within 100 feet of the north flank of the fire, which is the hottest part of the fire. We will continue to push in containment lines and mop up on the other flanks.”

Hunse is reminding people the area is still an active wildfire zone and motorists are being asked to slowdown as personnel and equipment are working in the area.