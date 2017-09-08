45486

Kelowna  

The rain has come

Story: 206157

The rain has begun to fall in parts of Pentiction, Vernon and Kelowna.

Thunder and lightning have been heard throughout the Okanagan starting from approximately 7:15 p.m.

In Penticton it took 71 days to see raindrops fall. 

"This is real rain, wipers on kind," said a Vernon resident as he was driving through Winfield. 

As for the rest of the Okanagan, its longest dry spell this year was 44 days which ended on Sunday August 13.
No rain has followed since. 

People across the valley can breathe a bit of fresh air as smoky skies have begun to clear. 

The precipitation is welcome as it could help in wildfire fighting across the province. 

