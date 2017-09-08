Pumped over bro-mance

Madison Erhardt

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr is over the moon at the success of the national liberal caucus meetings held in Kelowna this week.

"It's incredible," he said, summing up the three-day federal Liberal retreat led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"The first thing the PM did when he got off the plane was he went to thank the firefighters at Station No. 1. He showed up at the citizenship ceremony just down the street. I'm sure those people were blown away, and there is a whole host of other things that have happened here," Fuhr said.

Fuhr said he couldn't get into specifics of what was discussed during private party meetings, but he said they went well, and the public should be pleased with the outcome.

"There is a myth that the government isn't listening. But that is not true," he said.

"As the representative, I can say with first-hand knowledge that they are listening. Every bit of feedback that they are getting will be carefully considered by me and my colleges."