From Okanagan to Irma

Photo: Wayne Moore

FortisBC is sending four power line technicians to assist in the hurricane-ravaged Turks and Caicos Islands.

The tiny nation was devastated when Hurricane Irma hit the region this week.

Two of the men going are from Kelowna, and two are from the South Okanagan.

Fortis regional manager Shawn Conway says Travis Briard and Kevin Hopper of Kelowna are specialists in disaster relief work.

The two began preparing supplies for the trip Friday afternoon.

"They are bringing hand tools, small chainsaws, cutters, those types of things," said Conway.

"There are going to be poles and wires on the ground, and they won't have access to equipment like bucket trucks. They'll be using their hand tools and climbing gear."

The four Okanagan linemen, plus two more from the Kootenays and a supervisor will join 51 other Fortis employees in Toronto Saturday, where they will await orders to head to the islands.

Conway says once they hit the ground, their focus will be on storm restoration.

"They'll be the first wave of Canadian employees who will go down and cut the wires off the roads, remove poles and transformers off the roads to make it safe for emergency officials to get through.

"They will also restore power to critical infrastructure like cell service, fire departments, hotels, things like that."

This will be the third time in 14 years FortisBC has sent crews to the Caribbean following a hurricane. They went to the Turks and Caicos Islands following Hurricane Ike in 2008 and Jamaica and Grand Cayman following Hurricane Ivan in 2004.