Madison Erhardt

The Kelowna Curling Club is celebrating 75 years this weekend.

"We have an open house this weekend starting Saturday from 1:00 to 4 p.m. It's going to be a spectacular event lots of stuff happening, as well as the beautiful trophies to get you photo taken with, says Kelowna Curling Club, Jock Tyre.

World champions will be attending the event. The banquet on Saturday will feature a guest speaker from TSN, Bryan Mudryk.

"People don't realize that Kelowna is the largest curling club in Canada and it gives an opportunity to celebrate curling in Kelowna. When Kelowna was a small town in 1942 some thought far enough ahead to start planning for curling and here we are 75 years later, Tyre added.

The family friendly event will have free hotdogs on hand as well as a bouncy castle well Mom and Dad can check out the history and silent auction.

As for the next 75 years Tyre says the club is always trying to reach new heights.

"We are planning on renovations all the time, trying to get bigger, better and stronger and we are hoping that in the next few years we will be hosting a Brier," he added.