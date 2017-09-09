What chamber asked Justin

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has revealed its top five requests of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The chamber is pleased by the growing number of organizations opposing proposed tax policy changes, president Tom Dyas said in a press release issued Friday, a day after the Liberal caucus left Kelowna.

Dyas made a pitch to ditch the tax plan directly to Finance Minister Bill Morneau and the prime minister during the caucus retreat. Forty-two national organizations have joined the call to shelve the plan or at least take more time to engage business leaders before any changes are made.



The chamber's top five issues are:

Shelve proposed tax policy changes - "The massive changes will negatively impact small businesses across the nation and hurt the economy. It's time to put the breaks on the proposals and go back to the drawing board to have a real conversation with business leaders about how to improve our tax system while ensuring we remain globally competitive and don't do something that sends shock waves through the economy."

Follow the lead of the province and take greater steps to stop the spread of invasive mussels - "Zebra and Quagga mussels have devastated other waterways in Canada and have had a massive impact on local economies, but so far we have dodged that bullet. More resources and attention from the feds is needed to make sure we stop this invasive species at our borders."

Improve the Temporary Foreign Worker Program - "Addressing long term labour force needs is absolutely critical for businesses in the Okanagan and elsewhere. Part of the answer is foreign workers and programs that support this solution, will help all sectors of the economy."

Don't tinker with our airport - "Stop musing about pursuing share capitalization of Canada's ports and major airports. The current governance structure is working, and although selling assets might generate cash for the government, it would also have a negative impact on operations and future growth."

Get on with establishing a national housing strategy - "It has been promised; now is the time for action. A well-funded national strategy will help communities across the country address this critical issue while creating jobs and helping to lessen the burden on local governments and local taxpayers."

These issues and others will be on the agenda in late September as chambers from across the country meet in Fredericton for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce AGM. The Kelowna chamber's executive director, Dan Rogers, will be attending the event.

The Kelowna chamber has also published a position paper that provides details on the major federal policy issues it will be raising at the meeting.