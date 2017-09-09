Protesting pay

45486
Since the implementation of a new pay system in early 2016, federal government employees say their paycheques have been inaccurate, and in some cases, non-existent.

Several government employees protested the Phoenix pay system outside of the office of Stephen Fuhr, MP for Kelowna-Lake Country, Friday afternoon.

“We have been impacted over and over again by a system that either pays more than its supposed to, it underpays you, or it doesn't pay you at all,” said Vanessa Miller, B.C and Yukon vice president of the Canada Employment and Immigration Union.

“What we've continued to see is just compounding issues over and over and over again.”

The government has spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to fix the pay system, but Miller says employees are still feeling the effects of the broken system.

“We want to see the trust restored so that people aren't worried every two weeks if they're going to get a paycheque or if they're going to be able to feed their families,” Miller said.

She acknowledged the government has been working to fix the problem, and has been apologetic, but she says it hasn't been enough.

“Their sorry is important, but that doesn't pay us,” Miller said.

Fuhr was not at his office to speak with the protesters Friday.  

