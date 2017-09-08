Cops hit the road for kids

More than two dozen riders hit the streets at 9 a.m. Friday for the 16th annual Cops for Kids Ride.

Since its inception in 2001, the charity has raised more than $4 million.

Each of the riders volunteered and trained on their own time, and raised a minimum of $2,000.

Together, they've already raised more than $125,000, with much more to come in during the 10-day ride which swings through the Okanagan, Kootenays, Thompson and Shuswap, before ending back in Kelowna next Sunday.

Along their route, they’ll be greeted by local dignitaries and their “Little Ambassadors,” who receive funding from the annual event.

"It’s these interactions with families that remind the team why they’re out there to make a difference for local children," said ride captain Julio Krenz.

Funds within communities to fund specific items required by children facing illness, disability or traumatic crisis through a grant application process. About 1,300 applications have been received so far this year.

"With many of the riders having completed another long season of summer policing duties, they’re now heading out the door again to continue to give back to their community," said Cops for Kids president Grant Fletcher during Friday morning's kickoff breakfast.

"I've always wanted to do this, and I've watched my co-workers when I was in Prince George do it, and got really inspired," said Cpl. Carmen Penney with the West Kelowna RCMP detachment before heading out.

"I love kids, I have kids, and it's a great charity. And, I always wanted to get into cycling ... so, I'm really excited to do this."

Donations can be made at any time along the route or by clicking here.