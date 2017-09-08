45162

Kelowna  

Cops hit the road for kids

- | Story: 206112

More than two dozen riders hit the streets at 9 a.m. Friday for the 16th annual Cops for Kids Ride.

Since its inception in 2001, the charity has raised more than $4 million.

Each of the riders volunteered and trained on their own time, and raised a minimum of $2,000.

Together, they've already raised more than $125,000, with much more to come in during the 10-day ride which swings through the Okanagan, Kootenays, Thompson and Shuswap, before ending back in Kelowna next Sunday.

Along their route, they’ll be greeted by local dignitaries and their “Little Ambassadors,” who receive funding from the annual event.

"It’s these interactions with families that remind the team why they’re out there to make a difference for local children," said ride captain Julio Krenz.

Funds within communities to fund specific items required by children facing illness, disability or traumatic crisis through a grant application process. About 1,300 applications have been received so far this year.

"With many of the riders having completed another long season of summer policing duties, they’re now heading out the door again to continue to give back to their community," said Cops for Kids president Grant Fletcher during Friday morning's kickoff breakfast.

"I've always wanted to do this, and I've watched my co-workers when I was in Prince George do it, and got really inspired," said Cpl. Carmen Penney with the West Kelowna RCMP detachment before heading out.

"I love kids, I have kids, and it's a great charity. And, I always wanted to get into cycling ... so, I'm really excited to do this."

Donations can be made at any time along the route or by clicking here.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

45223
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


45192
Real Estate
3187771
#206-727 Houghton Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$269,000
more details


44777


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Antonio
Antonio Kelowna SPCA >


41323


43666


Phil Mickelson takes golf advice from young fan before attempting shot out of the rough

Must Watch
In 15 years ESPN will play this clip incessantly when Riley wins his first Masters.
Chester Bennington’s widow shares picture taken days before singer’s death
Music
Chester Bennington's widow Talinda has shared a picture of...
This little dog opening a sliding door is the most inspiring thing you’ll see today
Must Watch
Meet Bernie. Bernie really wants to get inside.
Friday Fails – September 8, 2017
Galleries
We’ve got some fresh fails teed up!
Friday Fails – September 8, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Trying is half the battle…
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44149