Porsche comes to town

Four years in the making, Kelowna's Porsche dealership opened its doors with a party Thursday night.

Hundreds of Porsche owners and enthusiasts packed the new dealership, near Highway 97 and Finns Road, to check out classics and brand new supercars.

Alexander Pollich, president and CEO of Porsche Cars Canada, said they first decided to open the dealership in 2013, when more than 500 people owned Porsches in the Okanagan.

“There's a huge, huge community of enthusiasts here, a lot of owners that so far had a long way to get their car serviced,” Pollich said Thursday. “We're really happy that finally we can give back to the Porsche community here.”

Personally, Pollich drives a 911 Targa4 GTS, in “of course, Carmine Red.”