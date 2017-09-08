45162
41630

Kelowna  

Porsche comes to town

- | Story: 206085

Four years in the making, Kelowna's Porsche dealership opened its doors with a party Thursday night.

Hundreds of Porsche owners and enthusiasts packed the new dealership, near Highway 97 and Finns Road, to check out classics and brand new supercars.

Alexander Pollich, president and CEO of Porsche Cars Canada, said they first decided to open the dealership in 2013, when more than 500 people owned Porsches in the Okanagan.

“There's a huge, huge community of enthusiasts here, a lot of owners that so far had a long way to get their car serviced,” Pollich said Thursday. “We're really happy that finally we can give back to the Porsche community here.”

Personally, Pollich drives a 911 Targa4 GTS, in “of course, Carmine Red.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

45223
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


45192
Real Estate
3199026
615 Fuller Ave
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$935,000
more details
45352




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Antonio
Antonio Kelowna SPCA >


40980


38258


Irish family tries to catch a bat in their kitchen, hilarity ensues

Must Watch
The guy filming this probably should have helped out, but we’re grateful that he decided to commentate, because it’s...
Daily Dose – September 8, 2017
Daily Dose
The work week is almost over!
Daily Dose – September 8, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Stay cool this weekend!
Ozzy Osbourne’s wife finds humor in his infidelities
Music
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have learned to laugh about the veteran...
Kids are fun, but not always for their parents
Galleries
Kids are a lot more fun when they’re not actually yours.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45386