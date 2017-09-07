Crash sends car into lake

Photo: Brett Taylor A car crash on Highway 97 sent a car into Duck Lake Thursday evening.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

The driver of a Lexus has been taken to hospital as a precaution after his vehicle ended up in Duck Lake Thursday afternoon.

The driver was able to escape the vehicle through the sunroof after his car entered the lake.

According to witnesses, the Lexus was following a Pontiac in the left lane heading north on Highway 97.

The Pontiac moved into the right lane to let the vehicle pass, but, the Lexus apparently moved over at the same time, and tried to pass along the shoulder.

The Lexus clipped the Pontiac, hit the concrete barrier at the edge of the highway, ran along the barrier for about 100 metres before going into the lake.

The vehicle is fully submerged. The RCMP boat is on the lake trying to locate the vehicle.

The driver of the Pontiac was not injured in the crash.

UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.

One vehicle is confirmed in Duck Lake following a crash late Thursday afternoon.

At least one ambulance was seen heading back to Kelowna with its lights flashing.

Northbound traffic is backed up past the airport.

ORIGINAL: 5:30 p.m.

A crash at Duck Lake on Highway 97 has reportedly sent one vehicle into the water.

Unconfirmed reports are it was a head-on collision.

One vehicle is said to be on its roof in the water.

