Evening Update Sept. 7

city
‹
›
Kelowna's Homepage
●
●
●
Thursday, Sep 7
27°C
Flyers
AutoMall
Events
Cams
Tango
Home
Flooding 2017
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Poll
Letters
Get Involved
Opinion
What's up
Foodapalooza
BC
Citizen spots bad guy
Vancouver 5:14 pm - 249 views
Shooting on Highway 1
Langley 5:09 pm - 1,025 views
NDP to lay out blueprint
Victoria 4:27 pm - 931 views
BC Election 2017
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Peachland
Vancouver
Victoria
Prince George
Nelson
All BC News
Canada
'Demonizing' small business
Winnipeg 12:46 pm - 691 views
One dead in plane crash
Winnipeg 12:14 pm - 745 views
'Running for our lives'
Manitoba - 1,649 views
More Canada News
World
Gridlock as 500K flee Irma
Florida 2:46 pm - 6,017 views
Terrifying Irma ordeal
Saint Martin 12:57 pm - 5,524 views
Tiger killed on highway
Atlanta 12:18 pm - 852 views
More World News
Business
Strong forecast for BC
Business 1:24 pm - 6,831 views
Nestle buys veggie brand
Business 12:27 pm - 637 views
IBM and MIT partner on AI
Business 12:22 pm - 395 views
Business Beat
Press Room
Services
Biz Opportunities
Think Local
Okanagan Biz
BC Biz
Got the Edge
Get Involved
Business Buzz
Sports
The other Boston marathon
Sports - 794 views
Nastiness at Riders game
Sports - 1,828 views
Shapovalov's star rising
Sports - 1,855 views
WHL
BCHL
BCFC
UBCO Heat
Golf
Ski
Big White
Silver Star
Apex
Sun Peaks
ShowBiz
Prince George's first day
Entertainment 12:45 pm - 1,031 views
Morissette's baby depression
Entertainment 12:00 pm - 785 views
Daughter for Kim and Kanye
Entertainment 11:15 am - 928 views
TV Listings
Books
Offbeat
Around the Web
Paparazzi
Heather's Horoscope
Ryan Donn
Viral Videos
Photos
Showbiz
Music
Classifieds+
Automall
RV-Boats-Powersports
Flyers
Jobs
Real Estate
Rentals
Vehicles
Auto Parts
Rec Vehicles
House-Home
Furniture
Electronics
Fashion
Kids
Sports-Health
Hobbies-Music
Library
Vintage-Antiques
Home Improvement
Commercial-Business
Horse-Farm-Pets
Services
Garage-Free-Auctions
Stores
Classifieds Rate Sheet
Real Estate
Listings
Showhome Showcase
Luxury Homes
Investment Real Estate
Open Houses
Opinion
Poll
Letters
Forums
Columnists
Opinion
Our Town
Obituaries
Adopt-a-Pet
Events
Movies
Cams
Gallery
Celebrations
Contests
Get Involved
Food & Drink
Wine Reviews
Wine Maps
Campus Life Okanagan
Campus Life Kamloops
Bus Schedule
YLW Arrive
/
Depart
YLW Connection Mag
Kelowna Council
Crime Stoppers
‹
Cities
Armstrong, City of
Enderby, City of
Hedley, Township of
Kamloops, City of
Kelowna, City of
Pay Parking Tickets
Keremeos, Village of
Lake Country
Merritt, City of
Oliver, Town of
Osoyoos, Town of
Peachland, District of
Penticton, City of
Summerland, District of
Vernon, City of
West Kelowna, City of
Westbank First Nation
RDCO
RDOS
TNRD
Interior Health
Library
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
Weather
Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Vancouver
Kelowna
Evening Update Sept. 7
Castanet Staff
-
Sep 7, 2017 / 4:55 pm
| Story: 206063
Castanet's Evening Update for Thursday, Sept. 7, with reporter Wayne Moore.
Photo: Contributed
Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums
More Kelowna News
Recent
Trending
Listening to the universe
Kaleden - 5:33 pm
Head-on crash, car in lake
Kelowna - 5:29 pm
In the jury's hands
Kelowna - 5:17 pm
Shooting on Highway 1
Langley - 5:09 pm
Truck catches fire
West Kelowna - 5:00 pm
Head-on crash, car in lake
Kelowna - 5:29 pm
Smoke grounds air tankers
Penticton - 4:57 pm
Truck catches fire
West Kelowna - 5:00 pm
Bad time to ignore debt
Kelowna - 3:46 pm
No to decriminalization
Kelowna - 4:33 pm
More Top Stories >
All Kelowna News >
Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
5603 27th St.
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$650,000
more details
Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet
Anna
Kelowna SPCA >
Most Recent on
Kids are fun, but not always for their parents
Galleries
Kids are a lot more fun when they’re not actually yours.
Kids are fun, but not always for their parents
Galleries
The best part about kids is handing them back to their parents!
Hilarious opening to a stand up set
Must Watch
Rules are rules…
Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t listen to advice given by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley
Showbiz
Actress Elizabeth Olsen has praised her "inspiring"
The exploding hammer festival in Mexico
Must Watch
I would pay to see a gladiator-style fight that used these!
Okanagan Quick Links
City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Live broadcasts, archives, schedule >
© 2017 Castanet.net
Make Castanet Your Homepage
News Tips
Advertising
Contact Us