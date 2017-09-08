Photo: Facebook - Tantalus Vineyards Tantalus Vineyards' Riesling won in the best white wine category.

Wine tourists from across the province have voted on their favourite beverages this summer.

The first-ever winners of the Best of BC Wine Country awards were announced Thursday, and many came from the Okanagan.

The winners were chosen by an online survey developed by the BC Wine Institute, in which the public could vote for their favourite wine, and wine experiences.

Categories included best sparkling, rose, red, white, restaurant, local food product, overall culinary experience, and patio.

“The results show authentic recommendations from the public on what to do and where to go for the best wine touring experience throughout BC's diverse wine touring regions,” said Kim Barnes, marketing director at the Wine Institute.

Winners included Tantalus Vineyards' Riesling for best white, Painted Rock's Red Icon 2014 for best red, Summerhill Pyramid Winery's Cipes Brut for best sparkling, and Dirty Laundry's Hush for best Rosé.

Kelowna's RauDZ Regional Table won in the best restaurant showcasing local foods.

A full list of winners can be found here.