In the jury's hands

The fate of Peter Beckett is now in the hands of 12 people, as his defence wrapped up its case Thursday. 

Beckett and his wife Laura Letts-Beckett were fishing in their Zodiac boat in the early evening of Aug. 18, 2010, on Upper Arrow Lake when Letts-Beckett drowned.

Beckett says it was a tragic accident, while the Crown says it was first-degree murder.

The Crown finished its case against Beckett last week, after the court heard testimony from Beckett's former cellmate, friends of the couple, and a banker who discussed accidental death insurance with the accused months before the drowning.

Beckett's defence case rested largely on testimony from three expert witnesses, who testified about the physiology of drowning, the science of lakes and principals of buoyancy. The jury also heard from a longtime friend of the deceased, who believes it's a “tragedy” that Beckett has been charged with his wife's murder.

The jury is not expected to be in court Friday, and will begin its deliberations next week.  

