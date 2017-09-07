44110

Kelowna  

Liberal meetings wrap

Only the wealthiest Canadians able to max out their tax-free savings accounts and their retirement savings plans will pay more tax if the federal government's proposed changes are adopted, the prime minister said Thursday in Kelowna.

The two-day Liberal caucus meetings ended with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answering more questions about the tax code.

"As soon as you start talking about the small percentage of people who have — or who can — max out both their RRSP and their tax-free savings account, you're talking about the wealthiest Canadians," Trudeau said during a press conference at the Delta Grand Hotel.

"People know that our tax system, as it stands, gives benefits to the wealthiest Canadians that aren't there for middle-class Canadians," he said.

The Liberals have announced they are aiming to close "loopholes" in tax laws by reducing how businesses can shelter money through income sprinkling among family, investments and capital gains.

Critics have said the plan would choke off entrepreneurs and small businesses.

When asked if he will extend the 75-day consultation process that's scheduled to end in early October, Trudeau said his government is hearing concerns and will act accordingly. But he stopped short of making any commitments.

"We will come forward in responsible, due course with concrete proposals."

Trudeau addressed a range of topics during his final media availability in Kelowna, including questions about immigration, the opioid crisis and hurricane Irma.

"Obviously, we can't be here without noticing the haze," Trudeau said to begin the press conference, "and thinking about the firefighters who have worked so hard, the emergency responders right across the province." 

As for the opioid crisis, Trudeau said the federal government is committed to its plan to tackle fentanyl's impact.

The drug epidemic has killed 876 people in B.C. this year. But Trudeau said the plan remains to work with first responders and communities battling the epidemic and to stop the drugs from entering Canada.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr said his job of advocating for the valley is much easier after this week.

