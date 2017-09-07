Message for Trudeau

Madison Erhardt

Members of the Canadian Labour Congress and Council of Canadians staged a protest outside Kelowna's Delta Grand Hotel, Thursday, as the national Liberal caucus met inside.

They hoped to get the prime minister's attention on their goal of a universal pharmacare plan that covers all Canadians and on what they called "toxic corporate rights" under NAFTA.

"Canada is the only developed country in the world with universal healthcare that does not include prescription drugs. There are people deciding if they should put their money on prescriptions or groceries said," protester Korry Zepik.

Canada has the second highest prescription drug costs in the world, next to the United States, he said.

"I hope to get Justin Trudeau and the Liberal caucus to look again at the investor-state dispute settlement system and agree to have it removed," Zepik said.

After the caucus meeting wrapped up, Zepik said he caught a glimpse of Trudeau and made sure to display his sign.

"After the meeting, I saw him walk off and held my sign up high for him to see. I have done my job," he said.