44110

Kelowna  

Message for Trudeau

- | Story: 206053

Madison Erhardt

Members of the Canadian Labour Congress and Council of Canadians staged a protest outside Kelowna's Delta Grand Hotel, Thursday, as the national Liberal caucus met inside.

They hoped to get the prime minister's attention on their goal of a universal pharmacare plan that covers all Canadians and on what they called "toxic corporate rights" under NAFTA. 

"Canada is the only developed country in the world with universal healthcare that does not include prescription drugs. There are people deciding if they should put their money on prescriptions or groceries said," protester Korry Zepik.

Canada has the second highest prescription drug costs in the world, next to the United States, he said.

"I hope to get Justin Trudeau and the Liberal caucus to look again at the investor-state dispute settlement system and agree to have it removed," Zepik said.

After the caucus meeting wrapped up, Zepik said he caught a glimpse of Trudeau and made sure to display his sign.

"After the meeting, I saw him walk off and held my sign up high for him to see. I have done my job," he said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

44392
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


45192
Real Estate
3202657
4065 salmon River road
29 bedrooms William Loudoun baths
$839,000
more details
40645


45446


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Anna
Anna Kelowna SPCA >


40980


45755


Kids are fun, but not always for their parents

Galleries
Kids are a lot more fun when they’re not actually yours.
Kids are fun, but not always for their parents
Galleries
The best part about kids is handing them back to their parents!
Hilarious opening to a stand up set
Must Watch
Rules are rules…
Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t listen to advice given by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley
Showbiz
Actress Elizabeth Olsen has praised her "inspiring"
The exploding hammer festival in Mexico
Must Watch
I would pay to see a gladiator-style fight that used these!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45100