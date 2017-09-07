Philpott alerts rescinded

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Aerial view of the Philpott Road fire shortly after it started.

All evacuation alerts pertaining to the Philpott Road wildfire in Joe Rich have now been rescinded.

Residents of the area are now able to bring farm animals back to their properties.

However, an area restriction for all Crown land in the vicinity remains in effect.

Recreational use of Crown land, including hunting, is prohibited in the specified area.

The fire initially broke out in the early afternoon of Aug. 24 and quickly grew in size and intensity, sending up a plume of smoke that was visible throughout much of the Okanagan.

The fire resulted in the evacuation of 474 homes and about 1,100 residents of Joe Rich.

It grew to 465 hectares in size, and is now 70 per cent contained.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.