45162
44868

Kelowna  

Cops ride for kids

- | Story: 206042

Cops will take to the highways of the Okanagan, Kootenays and Shuswap over the next 10 days.

The 16th annual Cops for Kids ride will roll through the entire southeast portion of the province, looking for donations to assist children that have suffered a medical, physical or traumatic crisis in their young lives.

Twenty-eight members of the RCMP will take part in the ride.

Riders will gather for a sendoff breakfast at the Sandman Hotel on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna Friday morning.

They will then depart for the 10-day, 1,400 kilometre journey.

Participants will visit 18 communities along the way, as far east as Cranbrook and as far north as Golden.

Several special events are planned in communities along the ride.

They return to Kelowna Sunday, Sept. 17.

Since its inception in 2001, Cops for Kids has raised more than $4 million through its various fundraisers.

Each rider participating over the next 10 days has pledged to raise a minimum of $2,000 to be a part of the team. They are also giving up their free time to take part.

Click here if you wish to donate to the cause.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

44999
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


45192
Real Estate
3191790
2680 Ross Rd
9 bedrooms 6 baths
$1,350,000
more details
44946


43145


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Anna
Anna Kelowna SPCA >


45191


43145


Kids are fun, but not always for their parents

Galleries
Kids are a lot more fun when they’re not actually yours.
Kids are fun, but not always for their parents
Galleries
The best part about kids is handing them back to their parents!
Hilarious opening to a stand up set
Must Watch
Rules are rules…
Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t listen to advice given by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley
Showbiz
Actress Elizabeth Olsen has praised her "inspiring"
The exploding hammer festival in Mexico
Must Watch
I would pay to see a gladiator-style fight that used these!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada