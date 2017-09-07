Cops ride for kids

Photo: Cops for Kids

Cops will take to the highways of the Okanagan, Kootenays and Shuswap over the next 10 days.

The 16th annual Cops for Kids ride will roll through the entire southeast portion of the province, looking for donations to assist children that have suffered a medical, physical or traumatic crisis in their young lives.

Twenty-eight members of the RCMP will take part in the ride.

Riders will gather for a sendoff breakfast at the Sandman Hotel on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna Friday morning.

They will then depart for the 10-day, 1,400 kilometre journey.

Participants will visit 18 communities along the way, as far east as Cranbrook and as far north as Golden.

Several special events are planned in communities along the ride.

They return to Kelowna Sunday, Sept. 17.

Since its inception in 2001, Cops for Kids has raised more than $4 million through its various fundraisers.

Each rider participating over the next 10 days has pledged to raise a minimum of $2,000 to be a part of the team. They are also giving up their free time to take part.

Click here if you wish to donate to the cause.