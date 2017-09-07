45162

Kelowna  

Community rock stars

Alanna Kelly

The United Way's Central and South Okanagan campaign kicked off with rock star swagger, Thursday.

The annual kickoff breakfast allowed people to find their alter ego and dress up for the morning.

“We really want everybody in the community to think how they can be a rock star in helping this community be the best it can,” said United Way chair Kathy Conway.

“This is where we start all the work towards our workplace campaigns and is really the major fundraising time of the year for us,” said Conway.

In the rock star theme, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran sang a Tragically Hip song. An aboriginal dance was performed by Darwin Asapace.

Tori Hanson, of Elevation Outdoors, said this is the non-profit's first year on board with United Way, and it was a great way to start the morning. The organization provides outdoor sports experiences for underprivileged youth.

“They support us in our core funding, helping our executive director do what he does, and it is a big help to use because we are a small non-profit,” she said.

Baked goods were auctioned off at the end of the event, with many bids upwards of $300.

