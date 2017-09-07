45162

Kelowna  

Flags for aborted babies

Thousands of tiny pink and blue flags lined Highway 97 in Kelowna Thursday morning.

Each of the 10,000 flags represents 10 unborn babies aborted in Canada each year, organizers with the Kelowna Right to Life Society say.

The flags stretch from Powick Road to Banks Road.

Since abortion was legalized in 1969, approximately five million lives have been lost, the group says. 

The display contains slightly more pink flags than blue, drawing attention to sex-selection abortion, which almost always targets unborn girls.

Organizer Marietta Egan said the pro-life flag display is "a stark reminder of just how enormous the injustice of abortion really is." 

"It is nothing less than a massive tragedy.... This horrible taking of innocent life must and will come to an end one day."

The display will stay up for most of the day. 

