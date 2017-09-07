44110

Kelowna  

Bad time to ignore debt

- | Story: 206020

Don't ignore this week's interest rate hikes, a Kelowna bankruptcy trustee is warning. It's the wrong time to be adding debt.

Darrin Surminsky says instead you should be doing all you can to repay what you've borrowed, because the days of "free money" are quickly disappearing.

"It's clear that the trend is now increasing the prime interest rate and increasing the cost of debt," Surminsky said.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada raised its prime lending rate 25 basis points to 1.0 per cent. 

Surminsky said he predicts people will notice changes a few months from now — especially right after Christmas.

"I'm trying to be the canary in the coal mine," said Surminsky, a licensed insolvency trustee with MNP Ltd.

For more, check out the full story on Castanet's sister business news website, Okanagan Edge.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

39332
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


45192
Real Estate
3186893
5603 27th St.
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$650,000
more details
40637


44582


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Anna
Anna Kelowna SPCA >


45191


45755


Kids are fun, but not always for their parents

Galleries
Kids are a lot more fun when they’re not actually yours.
Kids are fun, but not always for their parents
Galleries
The best part about kids is handing them back to their parents!
Hilarious opening to a stand up set
Must Watch
Rules are rules…
Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t listen to advice given by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley
Showbiz
Actress Elizabeth Olsen has praised her "inspiring"
The exploding hammer festival in Mexico
Must Watch
I would pay to see a gladiator-style fight that used these!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada