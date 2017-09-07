Police swarm courthouse

Alanna Kelly

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.

A woman who was inside the courthouse was told by police the building was on lockdown around 9:15 a.m.

She was evacuated a short time after and was told to leave behind the courthouse.

The Kelowna Law Courts have now been opened.

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

Police have cleared the scene outside the Kelowna courthouse.

Police tape has come down, and Water Street is reopened, but a heavy police presence remains.

After officers removed a suspicious object from a grassy area beside the courthouse, a police dog searched the area.

The courthouse was evacuated at 9:15 a.m., and staff were advised to leave through the back of the building.

ORIGINAL: 10:10 a.m.

A heavy police presence is reported outside the Kelowna courthouse.

Unconfirmed reports are coming in that the building is being evacuated.

Police tape is blocking Water Street.

Police at the scene picked up what is believed to be a suspicious package and put it into the back of an SUV.

The incident comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal Liberal caucus are meeting across the street at the Delta Grand Hotel.

Meanwhile, at the courthouse, a high-profile gang slaying trial in the death of Jonathan Bacon continues.