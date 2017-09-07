High risk smoke continues

Photo: Castanet web cam Valley view from Davison Orchards in Vernon.

The Okanagan Valley continues to experience a high risk level of smoke.

Thick smoke, emanating from wildfires to the southwest of the region again blanketed the valley Thursday morning.

According to the Air Quality Health Index, the rating is a seven, or a high risk this morning.

That risk is expected to dissipate to a low to moderate risk as the day wears on.

During a high risk index, people should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

Children and the elderly should take it easy.

If you are experiencing symptoms related to the smoke, you should seek out a medical professional.

Some of the smoke could dissipate over the next 48 hours with rain predicted in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.