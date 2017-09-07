44110

Kelowna  

PM takes questions

Alanna Kelly

Okanagan residents got to question Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a town hall meeting at UBC Okanagan Wednesday night.

The gymnasium was packed with students and the public.

Topics ranged from the controversial small business tax, to migrant workers, innovation at UBCO and Bill C-16, which amended the Canadian Human Rights Act.

“Thank you and to all the other MPs here for passing Bill C-16,” said a young transgender audience member.

The room gave a standing ovation.

“Defending rights is something we do as Canadians,” said Trudeau. “To make sure everyone is treated with respect regardless of where they are from, what their religions is, who they choose to love, these are things that make use incredibly lucky but also give us a level of responsibility to lead, to push.”

The first question of the night was focused on tax reform.

“How do I explain to my children and the students here … tax reforms that basically say to them ‘why bother with the student loans, why bother with hundreds of hours you are going to put in, when really you are going to make sure everyone is the same in the end?’” a woman asked.

Trudeau responded: “We are very much focused on supporting small businesses, supporting Canadians who work hard, supporting the growth and economy and asking the wealthiest Canadians to pay a little more.”

Another questioner asked for open work permits for migrant workers and provincial health insurance.

“They are essential to the success,” Trudeau said. “This is a population who is very vulnerable and often overlooked.”

