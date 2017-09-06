44110
45583

Kelowna  

PM speaks to new citizens

- | Story: 205976

Canada's citizenry grew by 60 people Wednesday afternoon in Kelowna, and the new Canadians were welcomed by a special guest.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the citizenship ceremony in Stuart Park before the new Canadians recited their oath of citizenship in front of hundreds gathered in the park.

“I know you will follow in the footsteps of the millions of families who once stood where you are today and shaped this country every day, all of us together, into an even a better place to call home,” Trudeau said.

Nargiz Bunyatova was born in Azerbaijan and moved to Canada in 2007. She officially became a Canadian citizen Wednesday, and was very happy about it.

“This is the country of freedom. I don't want sound cliche, but you feel free here, you feel at peace,” Bunyatova said following the ceremony. “Freedom and peace is something that people in this country, when they were born in this country, they take it for granted. But in many other countries, it means a lot.”

People of all ages, from around the world, and those who have lived in Canada for years were part of Wednesday's ceremony.

“Love and peace and friendship, this is so important in our lives – and this is what Canada gives you,” Bunyatova said.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

44864
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


45192
Real Estate
3176564
925 Leon Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$194,900
more details
44864


45244


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Simon
Simon Kelowna SPCA >


41323


43738


Some motivation to keep you strong!

Galleries
Yes, it’s only Wednesday. Although it’s still a short week for most of us, we could still you a little motivational...
Some motivation to keep you strong! (2)
Galleries
A little motivation is good for the soul, body and mind.
Have you ever seen a panda eating bamboo shoots before?
Must Watch
This is oddly hypnotizing.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson meets boy who saved brother with San Andreas move
Showbiz
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has met a young boy he publicly...
Weird Wednesday – September 6, 2017
Galleries
Another encapsulating Weird Wednesday for you to browse…
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45653