44110

Kelowna  

More musing on meteor

- | Story: 205972

Alanna Kelly

A UBC astronomy professor is shedding more light on the strange object that lit up the sky Monday night.

Brett Gladman says the meteor was spotted across British Columbia and into Alberta, Idaho, Montana and Washington state.

“You are not actually seeing the object, you are seeing atmosphere glowing around the passage of the object,” said Gladman. “This appears to be a standard bright meteoric bolide is the term we use for one of these meteors that has a bright burst near the end.”

The object would have likely been the size of a basketball or possibly a bit larger, and it was not the rock that was burning but the super-heated atmosphere lighting up as the rock plowed through it.

“It interacts with the atmosphere, and its passage makes the atmosphere heat up and glow because it is moving supersonically,” he said.

“It would have entered the Earth’s atmosphere at 20 or 30 kilometers per second."

It's believed the meteorite fell in a rugged, heavily forested area in the Kootenays.

Many witnesses thought the meteor was close to them, but actually its passage could have been hundreds of kilometres away.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

44675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


45192
Real Estate
3211715
1523 Mission Ridge Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,900
more details
39332


45798


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Simon
Simon Kelowna SPCA >


40980


43145


Some motivation to keep you strong!

Galleries
Yes, it’s only Wednesday. Although it’s still a short week for most of us, we could still you a little motivational...
Some motivation to keep you strong! (2)
Galleries
A little motivation is good for the soul, body and mind.
Have you ever seen a panda eating bamboo shoots before?
Must Watch
This is oddly hypnotizing.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson meets boy who saved brother with San Andreas move
Showbiz
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has met a young boy he publicly...
Weird Wednesday – September 6, 2017
Galleries
Another encapsulating Weird Wednesday for you to browse…
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada