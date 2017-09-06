Glenmore crash stalls traffic

Photo: Liz Flowers

Traffic is backed up on Glenmore Road in Kelowna following a collision at the intersection of High Road/Summit Drive.

A compact Honda Fit is in the middle of the road with a heavily damaged front end. It appears to have struck a Ford pickup, although the truck does not show any damage.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m., and traffic is reportedly backed up to Bernard Avenue and beyond to the south.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are on scene.

The extent of injuries is not known.