Glenmore crash stalls traffic

Photo: Liz Flowers
Traffic is backed up on Glenmore Road in Kelowna following a collision at the intersection of High Road/Summit Drive.
A compact Honda Fit is in the middle of the road with a heavily damaged front end. It appears to have struck a Ford pickup, although the truck does not show any damage.
The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m., and traffic is reportedly backed up to Bernard Avenue and beyond to the south.
Police, paramedics and firefighters are on scene.
The extent of injuries is not known.