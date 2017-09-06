45162

Kelowna  

Chamber bends PM's ear

Kelowna's business leaders say they're optimistic Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting the message that proposed tax changes are happening too quickly and too broadly.

Tom Dyas, Kelowna Chamber of Commerce president, and executive director Dan Rogers met with the PM and Finance Minister Bill Morneau for roughly half an hour Tuesday night at the Okanagan Centre for Innovation.

"From a gut feeling standpoint, I think they're hearing us," Dyas said.

"We're hopeful and we're optimistic that the government is listening," Rogers added.

The chamber executive was part of a small group of business leaders at the private reception.

Dyas said they had a simple message for the PM.

"We understand that there needs to be tax fairness," Dyas said Wednesday.

"But we need to slow this train down," he added.

For more, check out the full story on Castanet's sister business news website, Okanagan Edge.

