Trudeau thanks fire crews

Madison Erhardt

From severe flooding to B.C.'s worst wildfire season ever, 2017 has been a challenging year for first responders.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped by Kelowna's Enterprise firehall on Tuesday to thank crews for their countless hours of hard work.

"It's pretty surreal, I would say. It's awesome seeing him here. I never thought I would be meeting the prime minister of Canada," said B.C. Wildfire crew Leader Joel Rudky.

Trudeau stopped and shook hands with everyone in a long line of firefighters, and posed for pictures with each group.

Kelowna Fire Chief Travis Whiting said it was an encounter he will never forget.

"I got to shake hands with him, and he was kind a enough to take a video for my kids. He said hi to my kids and thanked me for the work I'm doing. It's a great treat for my kids to be able to bring this home to them and show them how my day went," Whiting said.