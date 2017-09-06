44110

Kelowna  

Trudeau thanks fire crews

- | Story: 205960

Madison Erhardt 

From severe flooding to B.C.'s worst wildfire season ever, 2017 has been a challenging year for first responders.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped by Kelowna's Enterprise firehall on Tuesday to thank crews for their countless hours of hard work. 

"It's pretty surreal, I would say. It's awesome seeing him here. I never thought I would be meeting the prime minister of Canada," said B.C. Wildfire crew Leader Joel Rudky. 

Trudeau stopped and shook hands with everyone in a long line of firefighters, and posed for pictures with each group. 

Kelowna Fire Chief Travis Whiting said it was an encounter he will never forget. 

"I got to shake hands with him, and he was kind a enough to take a video for my kids. He said hi to my kids and thanked me for the work I'm doing. It's a great treat for my kids to be able to bring this home to them and show them how my day went," Whiting said. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

44999
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


45192
Real Estate
3211715
1523 Mission Ridge Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,900
more details
44182


45727


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Simon
Simon Kelowna SPCA >


45191


44262


Some motivation to keep you strong!

Galleries
Yes, it’s only Wednesday. Although it’s still a short week for most of us, we could still you a little motivational...
Some motivation to keep you strong! (2)
Galleries
A little motivation is good for the soul, body and mind.
Have you ever seen a panda eating bamboo shoots before?
Must Watch
This is oddly hypnotizing.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson meets boy who saved brother with San Andreas move
Showbiz
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has met a young boy he publicly...
Weird Wednesday – September 6, 2017
Galleries
Another encapsulating Weird Wednesday for you to browse…
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45386