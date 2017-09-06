Mayor chats up Kelowna

Photo: The Canadian Press Federal Transportation Minister Marc Garneau.

Kelowna's mayor won't get a chance for an extended audience with the prime minister while he's in Kelowna this week.

But, that doesn't mean Colin Basran hasn't had a chance to bend the ear of the Liberal caucus.

All 184 Liberal MPs are in the city over the next few days, planning their agenda for the upcoming fall session of parliament.

Prior to the start of today's meetings, Basran said he has taken the opportunity to meet with several MPs and cabinet ministers to lay out some of Kelowna's priorities.

One of these is social issues, particularly the federal government's plans around supportive housing.

"We know Housing First is a model that has seen great success in other communities and around the world," said Basran. "What is the federal government going to do to help us find homes for people on the street so they can make further decisions to positively change their lives?"

Basran also met with federal Transportation Minister Marc Garneau and helped facilitate a roundtable discussion with the minister and several aviation-related businesses in the city.

He said it was an opportunity for those in the industry to share concerns about what may be holding them back.

"It was an opportunity to let the minister know we have a thriving aerospace industry in our community. If that leads to future funding for projects or various regulation changes to allow it to flourish, we would certainly welcome that."