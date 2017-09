Photo: File photo

Kelowna firefighters were dispatched to the Myra Canyon trestles Wednesday, to assist an injured cyclist.

Firefighters used their Gator all-terrain vehicle to reach the rider, who had taken a fall on the fifth trestle along the old Kettle Valley Railway scenic trail.

Paramedics and two Kelowna Fire Department members drove out to the patient.

The cyclist was assessed, treated and then brought back to a waiting ambulance in the Myra parking lot, says Platoon Capt. John Kelly.