45162
45582

Kelowna  

Pathologist grilled on stand

- | Story: 205935

A forensic pathologist testified Wednesday that Laura Letts-Beckett could have died from a heart arrhythmia, suffered cold-water shock, or fainted prior to drowning, but admitted there's little to no medical evidence of these things actually contributing to her death.

Letts-Beckett and her husband Peter Beckett were fishing on Upper Arrow Lake in 2010 when she drowned. While her death was originally considered a tragic accident, Beckett was charged with first-degree murder the following summer.

Defence called Dr. Matthew Orde, a forensic pathologist and professor at UBC, to testify Tuesday, and he was cross-examined Wednesday.

While Orde did not perform the autopsy on Letts-Beckett, he prepared a report on her death at the request of Beckett's defence.

In his report, Orde said he did not believe foul play was a contributing factor in the death.

“You wouldn't expect to find medical evidence of fainting ... you wouldn't expect to find medical evidence of an underlying cardiac disease, and if Ms. Letts-Beckett was pushed into the water, you wouldn't expect to find forensic evidence of that either,” Crown prosecutor Iain Currie said. “And yet you haven't listed that possibility anywhere as something for the jury to consider as a possible contributory fact.”

“Yes, that's a fair criticism,” Orde replied.

Defence is expected to finish its case this week.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


45192
Real Estate
3176564
925 Leon Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$194,900
more details
44598


45755


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Simon
Simon Kelowna SPCA >


40980


45727


Some motivation to keep you strong!

Galleries
Yes, it’s only Wednesday. Although it’s still a short week for most of us, we could still you a little motivational...
Some motivation to keep you strong! (2)
Galleries
A little motivation is good for the soul, body and mind.
Have you ever seen a panda eating bamboo shoots before?
Must Watch
This is oddly hypnotizing.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson meets boy who saved brother with San Andreas move
Showbiz
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has met a young boy he publicly...
Weird Wednesday – September 6, 2017
Galleries
Another encapsulating Weird Wednesday for you to browse…
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44625