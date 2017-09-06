Pathologist grilled on stand

Photo: CTV Laura Letts-Beckett drowned near Revelstoke in August 2010.

A forensic pathologist testified Wednesday that Laura Letts-Beckett could have died from a heart arrhythmia, suffered cold-water shock, or fainted prior to drowning, but admitted there's little to no medical evidence of these things actually contributing to her death.

Letts-Beckett and her husband Peter Beckett were fishing on Upper Arrow Lake in 2010 when she drowned. While her death was originally considered a tragic accident, Beckett was charged with first-degree murder the following summer.

Defence called Dr. Matthew Orde, a forensic pathologist and professor at UBC, to testify Tuesday, and he was cross-examined Wednesday.

While Orde did not perform the autopsy on Letts-Beckett, he prepared a report on her death at the request of Beckett's defence.

In his report, Orde said he did not believe foul play was a contributing factor in the death.

“You wouldn't expect to find medical evidence of fainting ... you wouldn't expect to find medical evidence of an underlying cardiac disease, and if Ms. Letts-Beckett was pushed into the water, you wouldn't expect to find forensic evidence of that either,” Crown prosecutor Iain Currie said. “And yet you haven't listed that possibility anywhere as something for the jury to consider as a possible contributory fact.”

“Yes, that's a fair criticism,” Orde replied.

Defence is expected to finish its case this week.