Kelowna  

Trudeau rallies caucus

Madison Erhardt

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rallied his troops as the national Liberal caucus met in Kelowna, Wednesday. 

"We need to stay focused on what we can do to help Canadians. To help make their lives easier, more prosperous, with better opportunities for hard-working Canadians, their kids, and their grandkids. After all, that's what we were sent to Ottawa to do, nearly two years ago," Trudeau told the crowd of MPs at thew Delta Grand Hotel. 

The prime minister praised the hard work of B.C. firefighters during the province's worst wildfire season ever. 

"I have to note that we are visiting at a very challenging time for B.C., as devastating wildfires continue to burn across the province. I want to take a moment to thank all the first responders who are working night and day to protect and save those communities," said Trudeau. 

The PM also touted the ways he believes his party has helped improve the lives of Canadians. 

"We promised to help the middle class and all those working hard to join it. And it's a promise we are keeping every day. We are keeping it with infrastructure investments that will get our communities moving again. We are keeping it with the middle class tax cut," he said.

''Our plan for real change was built for Canadians by Canadians."

