44110

Kelowna  

Northern lights tonight?

- | Story: 205912

Strong solar activity is expected to put a northern lights show tonight in the Okanagan.

If the skies aren't too smoky.

The U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center says a solar flare was emitted from the sun Monday afternoon, causing a “coronal mass ejection” that's expected to hit the Earth late Wednesday and into Thursday.

The ejection could bring the aurora borealis across much of middle part of North America tonight and into the early hours of Thursday.

Two more strong solar flares erupted from the sun Wednesday morning. The second was the strongest recorded since 2008.

Solar activity can impact ham radio operations and GPS function, and can even impact power grids.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

44864
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


45192
Real Estate
3211715
1523 Mission Ridge Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,900
more details
44999


45473


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Simon
Simon Kelowna SPCA >


45191


44582


Some motivation to keep you strong!

Galleries
Yes, it’s only Wednesday. Although it’s still a short week for most of us, we could still you a little motivational...
Some motivation to keep you strong! (2)
Galleries
A little motivation is good for the soul, body and mind.
Have you ever seen a panda eating bamboo shoots before?
Must Watch
This is oddly hypnotizing.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson meets boy who saved brother with San Andreas move
Showbiz
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has met a young boy he publicly...
Weird Wednesday – September 6, 2017
Galleries
Another encapsulating Weird Wednesday for you to browse…
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
August 14, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44658