Northern lights tonight?

Photo: Blago Hristovski The northern lights shone above Kelowna back in May.

Strong solar activity is expected to put a northern lights show tonight in the Okanagan.

If the skies aren't too smoky.

The U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center says a solar flare was emitted from the sun Monday afternoon, causing a “coronal mass ejection” that's expected to hit the Earth late Wednesday and into Thursday.

The ejection could bring the aurora borealis across much of middle part of North America tonight and into the early hours of Thursday.

Two more strong solar flares erupted from the sun Wednesday morning. The second was the strongest recorded since 2008.

Solar activity can impact ham radio operations and GPS function, and can even impact power grids.