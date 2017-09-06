44110

Kelowna  

Smoke takes a hold

- | Story: 205900

Air quality in the Okanagan has again deteriorated as thick smoke from surrounding wildfires hang over the valley.

Air quality in both the Central and South Okanagan is at a seven, or high risk, while the health index is at a three, or low risk in the North Okanagan.

Air quality is expected to improve as the day wears on. In the South Okanagan, the air quality index is expected to drop to a four, or moderate risk, while in the North and Central Okanagan, it should sit at a three for the balance of the day.

Winds are coming from the south-southwest, meaning most of the smoke is coming from the Diamond Creek fire east of Manning Park and the fire burning between Summerland and Peachland.

The smoky skies bulletin from Environment Canada warns that smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities. If you are experiencing difficulty in breathing, chest pain or discomfort, and sudden onset of cough or irritation of airways, contact a health provider right away.

Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

