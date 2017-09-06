45162

Kelowna  

Thank you, firefighters

Joe Rich residents are showing their appreciation for firefighting crews who have been battling the Philpott Road wildfire.

A sign has been erected along Highway 33 near Peregrine Road thanking the fire crews and encouraging residents to sign a note of thanks on the opposite side.

The sign is "being signed by the whole community to thank our hero firefighters. Now that everyone is home safe and sound, we are again united," said a Joe Rich resident named Shelley. 

"Joe Rich Strong. Thanks to all the personnel that saved all our homes."

Municipal firefighters from throughout the Okanagan and BC Wildfire Service crews have been fighting the blaze, which is now 60 per cent contained and 465 hectares in size.

The last of several evacuation orders was lifted over the long weekend.

